Odisha 10th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: BSE Matric Result to be Declared Today at bseodisha.nic.in

Odisha 10th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: BSE Matric Result to be Declared Today at bseodisha.nic.in

Odisha 10th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Once out, the candidates will be able to access their Class 10 matric results on the official websites- bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. Students can also check their marks through alternative methods such as SMS and DigiLocker

Last Updated: May 18, 2023, 07:24 IST

Odisha 10th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: To pass the examination, candidates must achieve a minimum of 33 per cent marks in all subjects (Representational image)

Odisha 10th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha, will announce the class 10 results 2023 today, May 18 at 10 AM. Approximately 5,85,730 students participated in the BSE Odisha matric board exams and are eagerly anticipating the announcement of the Odisha class 10 result 2023. Once out, the candidates will be able to access their Class 10 matric results on the official websites- bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. In addition to these websites, students can also check Odisha Class 10 Result 2023 through alternative methods such as SMS and DigiLocker. Read More

Key Events

May 18, 2023 07:24 IST

Odisha 10th Result 2023: How to Check via SMS

Step 1: Open the SMS application on your mobile device.

Step 2: In the message box, type OR01 Roll No (replace Roll No with your actual roll number).

Step 3: Send the message to 5676750.

Step 4: You will receive your scorecard as an SMS.

May 18, 2023 07:23 IST

Odisha Class 10 Result 2023: Past 5 Years Pass Percentage

2022- 90.55%

2021- 97.89%

2020- 85.5%

2019- 70-78%

2018- 92.47%

May 18, 2023 07:20 IST

Odisha 10th Result 2023: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official websites — bseodisha.ac.in or orissaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Look for the link related to the BSE Odisha Class 10 Result 2023 on the homepage and click on it.

Step 3: Type in the field provided with your Roll Number.

Step 4: Submit the information and view your marks in the Odisha 10th Result 2023.

May 18, 2023 07:14 IST

Odisha 10th Result 2023: Passing Marks

Candidates need to score a minimum of 33 per cent in all subjects to pass the Odisha Board exam. If a candidate does not fulfill this requirement, they will be required to take supplementary examinations.

May 18, 2023 07:14 IST

Odisha 10th Result 2023: Where to Check?

Candidates can check their Class 10 matric results after they are released by visiting the following official websites:

— bseodisha.ac.in

— orissaresults.nic.in

— bseodisha.nic.in

May 18, 2023 07:09 IST

Odisha 10th Result 2023: When Was Exam Held?

BSE conducted the Odisha board Class 10 exams 2023 from March 10 to March 17.

May 18, 2023 07:08 IST

Odisha 10th Result 2023 Today

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha, will announce the class 10 results 2023 today, May 18 at 10 AM. Around 5 lakh students took the exam this year. Once out, candidates will be able to access their Class 10 matric results on the official websites- bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

The credentials required to access the class 10th result 2023 Odisha are roll number and date of birth. Upon the release of the results, students will receive information, including the total number of students who passed, the pass percentage, and the list of top performers. BSE conducted the Odisha board Class 10 exams 2023 from March 10 to March 17. The online BSE Odisha 10th result mark sheet will be provisional and students will have to collect the original mark sheet from their respective schools.

To pass the examination, candidates must achieve a minimum of 33 per cent marks in all subjects. If a candidate fails to meet this requirement, they will be required to appear for supplementary exams. After the announcement of the Odisha 10th Result 2023, students who are dissatisfied with their obtained marks will have the opportunity to apply for re-evaluation. The application window for re-evaluation will open after the declaration of the result. The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, will provide students who have failed in one or two subjects with the chance to appear in the Supplementary exams.

Odisha Class 10 Result mark sheet will include details like the name of the student, school name, school code, session, subject code, subject-wise marks, theory marks, practical marks, overall grades, pass or fail, and grand total. The last year’s passing percentage was 90.55 per cent.

