Odisha 10th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: BSE Matric Result to be Declared Today at bseodisha.nic.in

The credentials required to access the class 10th result 2023 Odisha are roll number and date of birth. Upon the release of the results, students will receive information, including the total number of students who passed, the pass percentage, and the list of top performers. BSE conducted the Odisha board Class 10 exams 2023 from March 10 to March 17. The online BSE Odisha 10th result mark sheet will be provisional and students will have to collect the original mark sheet from their respective schools.

To pass the examination, candidates must achieve a minimum of 33 per cent marks in all subjects. If a candidate fails to meet this requirement, they will be required to appear for supplementary exams. After the announcement of the Odisha 10th Result 2023, students who are dissatisfied with their obtained marks will have the opportunity to apply for re-evaluation. The application window for re-evaluation will open after the declaration of the result. The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, will provide students who have failed in one or two subjects with the chance to appear in the Supplementary exams.

Odisha Class 10 Result mark sheet will include details like the name of the student, school name, school code, session, subject code, subject-wise marks, theory marks, practical marks, overall grades, pass or fail, and grand total. The last year’s passing percentage was 90.55 per cent.