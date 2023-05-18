Odisha 10th Result 2023 Declared, 96.4% Students Pass HSC Exam, Girls Perform Better

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha announced the class 10 results 2023 today, May 18 at 10 AM. The Odisha education minister Pramila Malik has announced the BSE Odisha class 10th or HSC exam results. This year, 96.4 per cent of students have passed in Odisha 10th Board. A total of 5,85,730 students took the HSC board exams this year.

This year the girls have outperformed the boys. While 95.75 per cent of boys cleared exam, the pass percentage among girls is 97.05 per cent. As many as 3,222 schools have recorded 100 per cent pass percentage.

Candidates will be able to access their Class 10 matric results on the official websites — bseodisha.nic.in, bseodisha.ac.in, and orissaresults.nic.in. In addition to these websites, students can also check Odisha Madhyama result 2023 through alternative methods such as SMS and DigiLocker.

BSE conducted the Odisha board Class 10 exams 2023 from March 10 to March 17. To pass the examination, candidates must achieve a minimum of 30 per cent marks in all subjects. In the BSE Odisha result 2022, candidates who obtain less than 30 per cent of the marks will be deemed unsuccessful.

If a candidate fails to meet this requirement, they will be required to appear for supplementary exams. The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, will provide students who have failed in one or two subjects with the chance to appear in the supplementary exams. Students who are dissatisfied with their obtained marks will have the opportunity to apply for re-evaluation. The application window for re-evaluation will open after the declaration of the result. The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, will provide students who have failed in one or two subjects with the chance to appear in the supplementary exams.

In 2022, the pass percentage was at 90.55 per cent. In 2021, a total of 97.89 per cent of students passed. It was the highest pass percentage by the board. In 2020, it was 78.76 per cent and in 2019, it was 70.78 per cent.