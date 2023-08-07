Odisha 10th Supplementary Result 2023 Declared, How to Check HSC Marks

The Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE) has declared the class 10th supplementary result 2023 today, August 7. Students can access their Odisha HSC results on the official websites at bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in, using their application number and date of birth.

To pass the BSE Odisha class 10 examination, students must secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject and overall. Those who get below 33 marks will fall in grade F or fail. Those who fail to obtain marks the required minimum marks will be declared as fail and have to repeat the year.

Odisha 10th Supplementary Result 2023: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official websites — bseodisha.ac.in or orissaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Look for the link related to the BSE Odisha Class 10 Supply Result 2023 on the homepage and click on it.

Step 3: Type in the field provided with your Roll Number.

Step 4: Submit the information and view your marks in the Odisha 10th Supply Result 2023.

Odisha 10th Supplementary Result 2023: How to Check via SMS

Students who appeared in the 10th class supply examination of Odisha Board will also be able to check their results through SMS. To check the result, type 10th RESULT in the message box of your mobile and send it to 5676750.

Meanwhile, the regular board examinations were held from March 10 to March 17 in designated centers throughout the state. While 95.75 per cent of boys cleared the exam, the pass percentage among girls was 97.05 per cent. A total of 96.4 per cent of students passed the exam.

For admission to class 11, the state department of school and mass education conducts the admission process via the Student Academic Management System (SAMS). Candidates who clear the class 10 exam can register on the SAMS website for enrolling in the admission process for class 11 streams including arts, commerce, science, vocational, and Sanskrit on the online Common Application Form (CAF) on samsodisha.gov.in.