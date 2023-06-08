CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » education-career » CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2023 Likely Today, Websites to Check
1-MIN READ

CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2023 Likely Today, Websites to Check

Curated By: Damini Solanki

News18.com

Last Updated: June 08, 2023, 08:49 IST

Odisha (Orissa), India

Students can check Odisha 12th results for the Arts stream using the board exam roll number and registration number (Representative Image)

CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2023: Once the board declares the results, class 12 students can visit the official website of the board- chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in to check and download their individual results

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) will likely announce the Class 12 Arts stream result today, June 8. Students who appeared in the examination can check their results on the official websites. Candidates are advised to keep ready with their admit cards to check the results.

Odisha Class 12th Science and Commerce results were announced on March 31, during which the council’s President informed that HSE Arts results will be announced shortly, by June 8. However, the official notification for Odisha HSE Arts result date and time is awaited.

CHSE will hold a press conference to announce Plus Two Arts results in which pass percentage and other highlights of the result will be shared. After the press conference, the result link will be activated, allowing students to access their individual results. Students can check Odisha 12th results for the Arts stream using the board exam roll number and registration number.

CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2023: Websites to Check

- orissaresults.nic.in

- chseodisha.nic.in

CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2023: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– orissaresults.nic.in or chseodisha.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link CHSE 12th Results 2023 for arts stream on the homepage

Step 3: Candidates have to enter the required credentials

Step 4: Click on the submit button

While the exams for the commerce and arts streams of the CHSE Class 12 began on March 2 and concluded on April 4 and April 5, respectively, the exams for the science stream started on March 1 and ended on April 4.

The overall pass percentage for both Commerce and Science streams has declined this year. In the Commerce stream, the board recorded an overall pass percentage of 81.12 per cent. A total of 24,082 students appeared of which 19,526 passed in the board exams. This year, a total of 92,950 Science students appeared of which 78, 938 passed the examination. The board recorded an overall pass percentage of 83.93 per cent.

first published:June 08, 2023, 08:00 IST
last updated:June 08, 2023, 08:49 IST