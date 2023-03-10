Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan is Hiring For 1,010 Principal, Teacher Posts, Salary up to Rs 67,700

The Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan (OAVS) has started the online application process for the recruitment of various posts including principal, Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), and art teacher. Candidates can apply for the vacancies by visiting the official website of OAVS at oav.edu.in. The last date to register for the above vacancies is April 6 up to 5 pm.

Through this recruitment drive, OAVS aims to fill up a total of 1,010 vacancies under the School and Mass Education Department, Government of Odisha. Candidates are advised to read the official notification carefully before applying for the desired post.

OAVS Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

-Art Teacher: 205

-Principal: 100

-TGT English: 163

-TGT Mathematics: 108

-TGT Social Studies: 81

-PGT Physics: 62

-PGT Mathematics: 61

-PGT Chemistry: 61

-PGT English: 51

-PGT Biology: 41

-TGT Science: 33

-PGT Commerce: 25

-PGT Economics: 11

-TGT Odia: 8

OAVS Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Interested and eligible candidates must have completed graduation, master, and BEd along with relevant work experience. They must be Indian citizens.

OAVS Recruitment 2023: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of OAVS at oav.edu.in.

Step 2: Go to Recruitment - Link for Online Application for OAVs on the homepage.

Step 3: Then register and proceed with the OAVS application form.

Step 4: Fill up the form as asked, pay the necessary fee, and submit it as instructed.

Step 5: Save and download the form

Step 6: Take a printout of the OAVS confirmation page for future reference.

OAVS Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the Computer-based test (CBT), interview, and performance test as applicable and specified in the notification. The online question paper will be bilingual which is English and Odia languages only. It is to be noted that the mode of selection for all the above vacancies will be at the sole discretion of Sangathan.

OAVS Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

For general category candidates, the application fee for the post of principal is Rs 2,000. Whereas SC, ST, and PwD category candidates will pay Rs 1,250. The registration fee for teaching vacancies of general category candidates is Rs 1,500, while Rs 1,000 is for SC, ST, and PwD category applicants.

OAVS Recruitment 2023: Salary

Candidates selected for the art teacher and TGT posts will get paid Rs 44900, PGT candidates will get Rs 47600 and selected candidate for the principal post will get Rs 67700.

