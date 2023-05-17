Odisha Class 10 Result 2023: How to Check Online, Via SMS, Digilocker

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha will announce the BSE Odisha Class 10 Result 2023 soon. The Odisha Class 10 Result 2023 is scheduled to be declared on May 18, 2023 at 10 AM. The result can be accessed on the official websites- www.bseodisha.nic.in and www.orissaresults.nic.in. To check the Odisha Matric Result 2023, students and parents will need to enter their roll numbers on the official portal.

To check the BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023, students have various alternative options available as well. Students may access their Odisha Class 10 Result 2023 by SMS and DigiLocker in addition to the websites.

Odisha Class 10 Board Result 2023: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official websites, www.bseodisha.ac.in and www.orissaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Look for the link related to the BSE Odisha Class 10 Result 2023 on the homepage and click on it.

Step 3: Type in the field provided with your Roll Number.

Step 4: Submit the information and view your marks in the Odisha 10th Result 2023.

Step 5: Download a copy of the result and consider printing it for future reference.

Odisha Class 10 Board Result 2023: How to Check via SMS

Step 1: Open the SMS application on your mobile device.

Step 2: In the message box, type OR01 Roll No (replace Roll No with your actual roll number).

Step 3: Send the message to 5676750.

Step 4: You will receive your scorecard as an SMS.

Odisha Class 10 Board Result 2023: How to Check via Digilocker

Step 1: Open the Digilocker app on your smartphone or go to the website digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the “Sign up" option located in the upper left corner of the webpage.

Step 3: Provide your Aadhaar card name, category, valid mobile phone number, email address, Aadhaar number, and a six-digit security PIN.

Step 4: Log in using the credentials you created.

Step 5: Navigate to the “Education" category and select “BSE Odisha."

Step 6: Pick a category for the 2023 BSE Odisha Class 10 Results.

Step 7: Enter your Aadhaar card number.

Step 8: The Odisha 10th Result 2023 will be displayed on your screen.