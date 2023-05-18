Odisha Class 10 Result 2023 to be Declared Today, Check Passing Marks

The Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE) will declare the class 10th result today at 10 AM. Students can access their Odisha BSE Class 10 results on the official websites, bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. The examinations were held from March 10 to March 17 in designated centers throughout the state.

Odisha Class 10 Result 2023: Passing Marks

To pass the BSE Odisha class 10 examination, students must secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks. Those who obtain marks below this threshold will be declared as fail. In such cases, students will have the opportunity to appear for supplementary exams in order to pass and avoid repeating the academic year.

After the announcement of the Odisha 10th Result 2023, students who are dissatisfied with their obtained marks will have the opportunity to apply for re-evaluation. The application window for re-evaluation will open after the declaration of the result. It is crucial to understand that once the re-evaluation process is completed and the revised marks are incorporated into the final mark sheets, no further changes or modifications can be made.

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, will provide students who have failed in one or two subjects with the chance to appear in the Supplementary exams. This provision enables students to enhance their marks and avoid repeating the academic year. For supplementary exams, students need to apply and submit the necessary fee. More details regarding the supplementary exams will be provided following the announcement of the BSE Odisha 10th result 2023.

After the announcement of the Odisha Board’s Class 10 results, the state’s Department of School and Mass Education conducts the admission process for class 11 via the Student Academic Management System (SAMS), an online portal for managing the admission process, administration, registration, and form fill-up for class 11. Candidates who clear class 10 exam can register on the SAMS website for enrolling in the admission process for class 11 streams including arts, commerce, science, vocational, and Sanskrit. Candidates can log in on the portal using the newly created user-id and password, for applying on the online Common Application Form (CAF) on samsodisha.gov.in.