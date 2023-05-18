Odisha 10th Result 2023 Released, Whats Next for Students? Steps to Get Admission to Class 11 vis SAMS Portal

The Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE) has announced the results of the Odisha Class 10 exams for 2023. Students can access their matric results for Class 10 by visiting official websites such as bseodisha.nic.in, bseodisha.ac.in, and orissaresults.nic.in.

With the release of the Odisha Board’s Class 10 results, the Department of School and Mass Education (DSME) of the state will soon initiate the admission process for Class 11 through the Student Academic Management System (SAMS), an online portal for managing admissions, administration, and registration for Class 11. The DSME Odisha will announce the registration process commencement date shortly.

Students who have cleared the Class 10 examination can register themselves on the SAMS portal to enrol in the admission process for Class 11 in various streams including arts, commerce, science, vocational, and Sanskrit. Students can access the portal using their user ID and password to fill out their online Common Application Form (CAF) at samsodisha.gov.in.

ODISHA SAMS 2023: HOW TO APPLY?

Step 1:Visit the official website of SAMS at samsodisha.gov.in

Step 2: Select the Higher Secondary School link given under the School and Mass Education tab on the homepage.

Step 3: A new window will appear. Click on “New Student Registration" to begin the registration process on the portal by providing your name, mobile number, and email ID.

Step 4: Generate an OTP by clicking on the corresponding button.

Step 5: Confirm the details by entering the six-digit OTP received on your mobile number.

Step 6: Create and confirm a password.

Step 7: Log in to the SAMS portal using the registered login credentials to proceed with the class 11 application.

The Odisha board conducted the Class 10 examinations in 2023 from March 10 to March 17. The results were released for over 5 lakh students who appeared for the matric exams in the state. The overall pass percentage for Class 10 students this year is 96.4 per cent, which is an improvement from last year’s 90.55 per cent. Among the students, 95.75 per cent of boys and 97.05 per cent of girls successfully cleared the exams.