CHSE Odisha Board Class 12 Result 2023 Live Updates: Results To Release Today At 11 AM; Check At chseodisha.nic.in

Read more

March 2 across the state at designated exam centres. The Class 12 science and commerce stream exams concluded on April 4 whereas the arts stream papers ended on April 5.

Along with the result declaration, CHSE will be declaring the toppers for 2023. It is to be noted that the CHSE Class 12th mark sheet will include details like the student’s name, date of birth (DoB), subject-wise marks secured, overall marks, qualifying status, and others. Students who fail the exam will get another chance to appear in the supplementary exam. The detailed schedule of the Odisha Class 12th supplementary exam can be announced in August.

CHSE Odisha Class 12th Result 2023: How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website of CHSE Odisha

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the +2 or 12th result 2023 link

Step 3: Enter registration number, date of birth. Submit

Step 4: Your Odisha board class 12 result with subject-wise scores will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save a copy of the Odisha result 2023 for future reference.

CHSE Odisha class 12th Result 2023 Via SMS

Students can also access their CHSE Odisha +2 result 2023 through SMS by typing ‘RESULT FOR12 ROLL NUMBER’ and send it to 56263. You will receive the result as a message on you phone.

CHSE Odisha +2 Result 2023 Via Umang App

Step 1: Log into UMANG app with your registered mobile number

Step 2: Now, click on ‘all services’

Step 3: Then, select the option of CHSE Odisha from the menu

Step 4: Click on the Class 12 results

Step 5: Enter your registration number and other required credentials

Step 6: Result will be displayed on the screen