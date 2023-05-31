CHANGE LANGUAGE
CHSE Odisha Board Class 12 Result 2023 Live Updates: Results To Release Today At 11 AM; Check At chseodisha.nic.in

CHSE Odisha Board Class 12 Result 2023 Live Updates: Results To Release Today At 11 AM; Check At chseodisha.nic.in

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: Candidates appeared for class 12 science, arts, and commerce stream examination, can check and download results at chseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in.

Curated By: Sheen Kachroo

News18.com

Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 09:15 IST

Odisha (Orissa), India

Students will also be able to collect the Odisha CHSE Board Class 12 mark sheet from their schools in due course of time

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: The Odisha Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) is preparing to announce the state board Class 12 exam 2023 results today. Once it is declared, candidates who appeared for the class 12 science, arts, and commerce stream examination, can check and download their results at chseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in. Students will also be able to collect the Odisha CHSE Board Class 12 mark sheet from their schools in due course of time.

CHSE conducted the Class 12 exams from March 1 for the science stream and for commerce and arts streams, the exam was held on Read More

May 31, 2023 09:08 IST

CHSE Odisha Board Class 12 Result 2023 Live Updates: When exams administered?

CHSE conducted the Class 12 exams from March 1 for the science stream and for commerce and arts streams, the exam was held on March 2 across the state at designated exam centres.

The Class 12 science and commerce stream exams concluded on April 4 whereas the arts stream papers ended on April 5.

May 31, 2023 09:07 IST

CHSE Odisha Board Class 12 Result 2023 Live Updates: When to collect original marksheet?

Students will also be able to collect the Odisha CHSE Board Class 12 mark sheet from their schools in due course of time.

May 31, 2023 09:06 IST

CHSE Odisha Board Class 12 Result 2023 Live Updates: Where to check?

Candidates who appeared for the class 12 science, arts, and commerce stream examination, can check and download their results at chseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in.

May 31, 2023 09:04 IST

CHSE Odisha Board Class 12 Result 2023 Live Updates: Odisha Board will release class 12th board results today at 11 AM

March 2 across the state at designated exam centres. The Class 12 science and commerce stream exams concluded on April 4 whereas the arts stream papers ended on April 5.

Along with the result declaration, CHSE will be declaring the toppers for 2023. It is to be noted that the CHSE Class 12th mark sheet will include details like the student’s name, date of birth (DoB), subject-wise marks secured, overall marks, qualifying status, and others. Students who fail the exam will get another chance to appear in the supplementary exam. The detailed schedule of the Odisha Class 12th supplementary exam can be announced in August.

CHSE Odisha Class 12th Result 2023: How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website of CHSE Odisha

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the +2 or 12th result 2023 link

Step 3: Enter registration number, date of birth. Submit

Step 4: Your Odisha board class 12 result with subject-wise scores will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save a copy of the Odisha result 2023 for future reference.

CHSE Odisha class 12th Result 2023 Via SMS

Students can also access their CHSE Odisha +2 result 2023 through SMS by typing ‘RESULT FOR12 ROLL NUMBER’ and send it to 56263. You will receive the result as a message on you phone.

CHSE Odisha +2 Result 2023 Via Umang App

Step 1: Log into UMANG app with your registered mobile number

Step 2: Now, click on ‘all services’

Step 3: Then, select the option of CHSE Odisha from the menu

Step 4: Click on the Class 12 results

Step 5: Enter your registration number and other required credentials

Step 6: Result will be displayed on the screen

