Odisha: Man Arrested for Using Bluetooth Device in Defence Exam

Published By: Damini Solanki

PTI

Last Updated: May 09, 2023, 14:05 IST

Odisha (Orissa), India

A bluetooth device and SIM cards were seized from his possession (File Photo)

The accused was identified as Vijay, a resident of Jind district of Haryana, a police officer said

A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly using a Bluetooth device in an army recruitment examination in Odisha’s Gopalpur, police said.

The accused was identified as Vijay, a resident of Jind district of Haryana, a police officer said.

Berhampur Superintendent of Police Saravana Vivek M said a Bluetooth device and SIM cards were seized from his possession.

The exam was being held at Army Air Defence Centre at Gopalpur military station on Sunday.

He was caught by the invigilator and handed over to the police.

first published:May 09, 2023, 14:05 IST
last updated:May 09, 2023, 14:05 IST