1-MIN READ

Odisha: Minor Dies by Suicide, Family Claims Physical Assault by Teacher Reason

Published By: Sheen Kachroo

Last Updated: May 13, 2023, 12:44 IST

Odisha (Orissa), India

“The family members of Rana have alleged that he ended his life after he was beaten up by a teacher,” a police officer said (Representative image)

The accused teacher has been detained, the officer said, adding, further investigation is underway.

A 17-year-old student of a state-run institute allegedly died by suicide after being “beaten up” by a teacher, police said.

Rudra Madhav Rana, a first-year student of electrical trade at the Industrial Training Institute (ITI), was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his hostel room, they said on Friday.

Rana’s mother, in her complaint, said he had earlier called her up and informed that he was thrashed by the teacher.

His body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

    DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

    first published:May 13, 2023, 12:44 IST
    last updated:May 13, 2023, 12:44 IST