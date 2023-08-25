Odisha NEET PG Admissions 2023: Round 2 Revised Schedule Out

The Odisha Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) has updated the Odisha NEET PG Round 2 counselling schedule. On the official website, dmetodisha.in, candidates can access the Odisha NEET PG round 2 counseling 2023 revised schedule. From August 28 to 29, candidates who want to get admission can register online and pay the registration cost. On August 31, the authorities will release a list of the open seats.

For Odisha NEET PG or MDS admission, the qualified applicants must lock in their preferences for colleges and academic fields from September 1 to September 3. Admission will be provided based on the candidates’ preferences, their NEET PG or MDS rank, the available seats, and other standards established by the administration. The shortlisted candidates must appear at the designated colleges on September 7 and 8 with original documentation to finish the DMET Odisha PG counseling and secure their admission.

Odisha NEET PG: Documents Required

-NEET PG Scorecard

-MBBS certificate, degree, marksheet

-Medical registration certificate

-Internships completion certificate

-Online counselling registration certificate copy

-Passport size photo

-Sponsorship certificate from Odisha Government (if applicable)

Meanwhile, the RUHS College of Dental Sciences, Jaipur has begun the registration for Rajasthan NEET PG 2023 Counselling. The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET PG) Medical and Dental Admission Board released the schedule for the round 2 counselling on August 24. The deadline to complete the application and pay the fee for Rajasthan NEET PG Counselling is August 27, 2023.

This Rajasthan NEET PG counselling process consists of two rounds, followed by a mop-up round. Candidates can apply for the Rajasthan NEET PG counselling round via the official website of RUHS College of Dental Sciences, Rajasthan, at rajpgneet2023.com. According to the official schedule of Rajasthan NEET PG, the registration for the second round of counselling and the provisional seat matrix has begun on August 25.

The publication of the merit list is scheduled for August 30, 2023. Candidates qualifying for the Rajasthan NEET PG second round will need to confirm their Rajasthan PG medical and dental admission by reporting to the assigned college between September 7 and September 11, 2023, for document verification.