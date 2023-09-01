Odisha NEET PG Round 2 Vacant Seats List Today At 9 PM

The National Eligibility Cumulation Entrance Test (Odisha NEET) postgraduate counseling schedule 2023 has been updated by the Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET). On the official website, dmetodisha.in, candidates taking part in the Odisha NEET PG counseling 2023 can download the revised schedule. Candidates who wish to withdraw may do so up to 5 p.m. today by using the resignation option. At 10 am, the board will start accepting resignations.

Today at 9 p.m. on the website, a list of the open seats for round two of the Odisha NEET PG counseling 2023 will be made available. Candidates may lock their selections from tomorrow through September 3 at 8 p.m.

ODISHA NEET PG: DOCUMENTS REQUIRED

-NEET PG Scorecard

-MBBS certificate, degree, marksheet

-Medical registration certificate

-Internships completion certificate

-Online counselling registration certificate copy

-Passport size photo

-Sponsorship certificate from Odisha Government (if applicable)

The allotment-cum-admission letter will be made official on September 5, 2023, and candidates must appear in person before the convenor for provisional admission by bringing the CLC, other original papers, and an online-generated receipt for their admission payments, as per notifications. For 50% of the state quota seats, the state authority is in charge of the counseling procedure. The authority estimates that Odisha has about 850 medical postgraduate slots in total.

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Shimla released the final merit list for the Himachal Pradesh NEET PG Counselling 2023 for Round 2 on August 28. Candidates can access the final merit list on the official website at amruhp.ac.in. The final overall merit list, available in a pdf format, includes details like – Overall merit number, application number, NEET roll number, First Name, Admission Quota, Category Reservation, NEET score, MBBS All India Merit Rank, and NEET score + incentives.

According to the schedule, candidates can exercise their choice filling and locking option for the Himachal Pradesh NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 2 from August 29 to September 1.

On August 26, the Directorate released the Himachal Pradesh NEET PG provisional quota-wise category-wise merit list as well as the provisional quota-wise merit list. Candidates were allowed to raise objections to the provisional merit list. The deadline to challenge the objections was August 27.