Odisha NEET UG 2023 Counselling Registration Begins at ojee.nic.in

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee has commenced the online registration process for the Odisha NEET UG 2023 Counselling. Candidates who have successfully cleared the written test can complete their registration on the official website of OJEE at ojee.nic.in. The deadline for submitting applications for the counselling round is July 16.

As per the official schedule, candidates belonging to the Physically Challenged (PC) category and having valid NEET-UG 2023 Ranks, who wish to pursue MBBS/BDS courses in government and private colleges of the state must attend the Medical Board at LT – II, SCB Medical College, Cuttack at 10.00 AM on July 13 and 14 without fail. Similarly, eligible Ex-Servicemen (ES) candidates must attend the ES board at Rajya Sainik Board, Odisha, located in IRC Village, Nayapalli, Bhubaneswar, from July 12 to 15.

Individuals who have successfully qualified for the NEET UG examination and wish to participate in the Odisha state medical counselling must register in advance for data pre-processing. Only the candidates who are residents of Odisha are eligible for the state quota MBBS and BDS seats. However, participants from other states may only be eligible for the NRI quota seats.

Odisha NEET UG 2023 Counselling: How To Register

To register for OJEE Counselling 2023, medical aspirants participating in the Odisha NEET counselling can follow the step-by-step instructions provided below:

STEP 1: Go to the official website of OJEE:ojee.nic.in.

STEP 2: Locate and click on the Odisha NEET UG 2023 counselling link on the homepage.

STEP 3: Fill in all the necessary information, including the NEET application number, candidate’s name, date of birth, etc., to complete the registration process.

STEP 4: Use the login credentials provided to access your account and proceed to fill out the application form.

STEP 5: Make the required payment for the application fee through the online payment portal. Once the payment is successfully made, click on the submit button to proceed.

STEP 6: Download the confirmation page of your counselling registration and print a hard copy for future reference and use.

The merit list of registered candidates will be published on July 20. Participants will have the opportunity to raise queries regarding the merit list until July 21. The final state merit list will be released on July 22. The comprehensive timetable for the counselling procedure for MBBS/BDS course admissions will be announced at a later date.