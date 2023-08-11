Odisha OCS Answer Key 2023 Released at opsc.gov.in, Steps to Download

The detailed answer key for the prelims of the Odisha Civil Service 2021 exam was published on the official website of the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPS) on August 10. On the official website, the commission also disclosed the results and qualifying scores for the Odisha Civil Service test. The answer key is available for download from the official OPSC website, opsc.gov.in, for candidates who took the written exam for the Odisha Civil Service in response to Advt. No. 25 of 2021–22.

There were 432 applicants in all who were shortlisted for the positions. From July 15 to July 25, the personality test was held. From February 21 to March 18, the main test was given.

On the official website, you may get the PDF of the answer key and a download link for the marks of the chosen applicants for the Odisha Civil Service. To check your marks, you must enter your login information on the page. A step-by-step guide is mentioned below in the article for candidates’ reference.

ODISHA OCS Answer Key 2023: HOW TO DOWNLOAD

By following these steps, you can get the pdf of the Odisha Civil Service exam’s answer key, marks, and cut-off marks:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the OPSC — opsc.gov.in

Step 2: Go to the home page’s “What’s new" section.

Step 3: Click on the link-Notice relating to Cut Off Marks, Answer Key of Preliminary Examination, and Marks of Selected Candidates held for Recruitment of Odisha Civil Service-2021 (Advt. No. 25 of 2021-22) View Your Marks in the Examination. From 05.08.2023 to 05.09.2023, the link will be active and accessible on the home page.

Step 4: You will see the answer key, grades, and cutoff marks in pdf format on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.

It should be noted that on October 16, 2022, the Commission held the written exam for the Odisha Civil Service throughout the state. The Commission has now posted the PDF of the answer key for the subject General Studies for all test booklet series, including A/B/C/D, on its official website.