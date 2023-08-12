Odisha OSSTET 2022 Results Declared on bseodisha.ac.in; Steps To Check

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, has announced the Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test (1st) result. Candidates, who appeared for the exam, can check the OSSTET 2022 results by logging on to BSE Odisha’s official website bseodisha.ac.in. The results may be accessed by students by submitting login credentials like roll number and date of birth or mobile number and roll number.

Check out the steps on how to download OSSTET results

-Go to the official site of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in.

-Locate the OSSTET EXAM RESULT 2022 (1st) link under the result section on the home page and click on it.

-You will be redirected to a new page, requiring you to enter your login details.

-Click on submit to proceed with your request.

-Your result will be displayed on your screen

-Download the result and take a printout for future use.

The minimum pass mark for each paper is 60 per cent for general category candidates and 50 per cent for SC/ST/SEBC/PH candidates. The cut-off marks for each paper will be released soon. The Board of Secondary Education conducted the OSSTET exam for both categories (papers 1 and 2) on January 12.

The OSSTET exam is conducted in two categories Category 1 (Paper 1) and Category 2 (Paper 2). The first paper is conducted for trained graduate teachers while the second paper is conducted for physical education teachers. Each paper, conducted for a duration of 2 hours and 30 minutes, carried 150 questions. The multiple choice questions carried one mark with no negative mark in place

To be eligible for appearing in OSSTET, candidates must have a bachelor’s degree along with a B.Ed Degree from a recognised university. Additionally, candidates are required to have cleared HSC or Class 10 from the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha or an equivalent exam with Odia as a language subject. The candidate should be able to read and write in Odia.

OSSTET is an eligibility exam for application to government teaching vacancies in Odisha. The OSSTET pass certificate shall remain valid till the candidate reaches the upper age limit prescribed for the recruitment drive for government teachers.