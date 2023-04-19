CHANGE LANGUAGE
Odisha Reels Under Intense Heat, Schools to Remain Shut on Apr 19, 20
1-MIN READ

Odisha Reels Under Intense Heat, Schools to Remain Shut on Apr 19, 20

Published By: Sheen Kachroo

PTI

Last Updated: April 19, 2023, 10:33 IST

Odisha (Orissa), India

Odisha Schools are asked to restrict their academic activities (Representative Image)

Odisha Schools are asked to restrict their academic activities (Representative Image)

The intense heat has prompted the government to shut all schools and anganwadi centres on April 19 and 20, 2023

Odisha sizzled on Tuesday as at least 29 places recorded temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius, with Baripada and Jharsuguda boiling at 44.2 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The intense heat has prompted the government to shut all schools and anganwadi centres on April 19 and 20, an order stated.

Morning classes were being held in the schools from 7 am to 11 am.

Bolangir and Boudh recorded 43.7 degrees Celsius, followed by Nuapada (43.6), Titlagarh and Sonepur (43.2), Angul (43.1) and Sundargarh and Sambalpur at 43 degrees Celsius.

State capital Bhubaneswar and nearby Cuttack recorded 42.7 and 42.5 degrees Celsius respectively.

The IMD, in its bulletin, said there will be no major change in temperature in the next two-three days.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Sheen Kachroo
Sheen Kachroo covers Education and Careers on the News18 website. Apart from being a professional journalist, Sheen is an animal welfarist who activel...Read More
