Odisha Staff Selection Commission: CGL Admit Cards Released, Prelims On May 14

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) on May 6 released the admit cards for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination 2023. The registered candidates can download the admit cards from the official website of OSSC- https://www.ossc.gov.in/. The prelims exam will be held on May 14. The candidate must carry their admit cards to the examination hall. To download the admit card, the applicant has to enter their date of birth and registration number.

OSSC CGL Admit Card 2023: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of OSSC—https://www.ossc.gov.in/

Step 2: On the homepage, open the CGL Admit Card link

Step 3: Enter your login credentials such as Date of Birth and Registration number

Step 4: Admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take the printout of the Admit Card.

Candidates must carry a valid photo ID, which can include their Aadhar card, PAN card, driver’s licence, etc., in addition to their admit card. Candidates are urged to carefully review all the information on their admit card, including their name, exam centre, exam day and time, etc. They should get in touch with the OSSC officials if there is a mistake in their admit card. It is also advised that they reach the examination centre before the reporting time to avoid any delay.

The prelims examination will be an objective type multiple choice questions (MCQ) based exam. It will consist of 150 questions carrying one mark each and 0.25 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer. The duration of the exam will be 2.5 hours. The test paper will comprise questions from quantitative aptitude, current affairs, computer awareness and reasoning sections. The selection will be done through a preliminary examination followed by Mains exam and document verification.

Through this recruitment examination, more than 1,200 vacancies for Group B and C posts are to be filled. Primarily, 943 vacancies were announced and later, 324 additional job openings were added to the list. It includes 56 Group B and 268 Group C posts.

Read all the Latest Education News here