OHPC Recruitment 2023: Applications Open for Graduate Engineer Trainee Posts, Selection via GATE Scores

Odisha Hydro Power Corporation Limited, OPHC announced the notification for the recruitment of Graduate Engineer Trainees (GETs) in multiple disciplines. The candidates will be chosen on the basis of GATE 2023 marks. Odisha Hydro Power Corporation Limited is the exam’s governing body. The examination is being conducted to fill 38 positions and the announcement was published on July 27. The registration link was made active on August 1 at ohpcltd.com and the application process must be completed by August 31.

The shortlisted candidate will be called for document verification, as part of the selection process. Candidates should know that there will be no personal interviews. The list mentioning the names of eligible and shortlisted candidates will be posted on the OHPC website.

OHPC recruitment 2023: Eligibility criteria

According to the official notification of OPHC recruitment 2023, candidates should be graduated in the relevant discipline:-

For GET (Electrical)- The candidate should hold a Full-time degree in Electrical Engineering/Electrical and Electronics Engineering with 60 per cent aggregate marks through AICTE approved course. For GET (Civil)- A full-time degree in civil engineering will have 60 per cent aggregate marks. Through AICTE-approved course. For GET (mechanical)- Ful-tim degree in mechanical engineering with 60 per cent aggregate marks through AICTE approved course. GET (instrumentation and control) - Full-time degree/ PF Diploma in instrumentation and control.

The minimum age to apply this year is 18 years old, while the upper age limit is 38 years. Candidates are required to go through the notification published for further details on the same.

OHPC recruitment 2023: Application fee

In accordance with the official notification of OHPC recruitment notice, Candidates belonging to unreserved and SEBC categories are to pay a non-refundable application fee via A/C payee Demand Draft (DD) for Rs 750 drawn in the favour of ODISHA HYDRO POWER CORPORATION LTD payable at Bhubaneswar. While candidates from Scheduled Castes (SC)/ Scheduled Tribe (ST) of Odisha only, PWD candidates (whose disability is not less than 40 per cent) are not subjected to payment of application fee.