OJEE 2023 Counselling Registration Begins Today at ojee.nic.in, Steps to Apply

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee will begin the OJEE 2023 counselling registration today. Candidates who appeared in the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination will be able to apply for various courses through the official website of OJEE at ojee.nic.in.

The counselling round is scheduled for admission to various technical undergraduate courses including BArch, BPlan, BTech, BCat, and Integrated MSc, which are offered by the state government and private colleges, institutions and universities.

OJEE Counselling Registration: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Log in to ojee.nic.in, the official website of OJEE.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that mentions, ‘OJEE 2023 counselling registration.’

Step 3: Register yourself for OJEE counselling, as a new user.

Step 4: Fill in all the necessary details in the application form and make the payment.

Step 5: After all the steps are done, click on submit.

Step 6: Download and take a print of the confirmation page.

All the candidates who are appearing for the counselling will have to pay a registration fee of Rs. 450 through online mode.

OJEE Counselling Registration: Important Dates

According to the schedule, the last date to apply for the counselling round and choice locking is July 15. The mock seat allotment results based on the candidate’s filled-in choices will be displayed on July 12. The choice lock facility, using the candidate’s password will be activated from July 14. Verification, data reconciliation, and validation of allocated seats will take place from July 16 to July 18.

On July 19, the committee will publish the seat allotment results for the first round. Candidates whose names are listed must confirm their seats by paying the stipulated fee and submitting the required documents between July 19 and July 23. From July 20 to July 25, candidates have the opportunity to withdraw from the counselling process if they wish. The second round of seat allotment results will be declared on July 31, followed by the announcement of the third round’s seat allotment results on August 8. Candidates are required to report to the allotted college according to the designated schedule. Failure to do so will result in the cancellation of the allotment, and the vacant seats will be filled through college-level admissions.