OJEE 2023 Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result to Release Today at ojee.nic.in

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2023 counselling round 1 seat allotment result will be released today, July 19. Registered candidates can check the result through the official website at ojee.nic.in. The round 1 seat allotment result link will be activated at 5 pm today.

Shortlisted candidates who make it to the allotment result must complete the online reporting including fee payment, document upload, and response by the candidate to query (if required) from July 19 to 23. The last date to respond to the query is July 25. Candidates who wish to withdraw their seats from the seat allocation process can do so between July 20 to 25.

OJEE 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official site of Odisha Joint Entrance Examination- ojee.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on OJEE 2023 Round 1 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

Step 3: Enter the login details and click on submit.

Step 4: Candidates’ results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the result and download the page.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

OJEE 2023: Admission Fees

Based on the category of the candidate, the part admission/seat confirmation fee is either Rs 10,000 or Rs 5,000. While general category candidates have to pay Rs 10,000, SC, ST, and PC category candidates have to pay Rs 5,000. The payments for the same can be made online through BILLDESK, HDFC, and SBI gateway by Net banking, debit cards, credit cards, etc.

The counselling round is scheduled for students seeking admission to several technical undergraduate (UG) programmes such as BPlan, BTech, BArch, BCat, and Integrated MSc that are offered by the state government and private universities, colleges, and institutions.

The exam was held on May 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12 in a computer-based method (online mode). Those applying for undergraduate programmes through OJEE must have passed class 12. Applicants applying for postgraduate programmes must have graduated from an accredited university in any relevant discipline. For lateral entry courses, applicants must have a diploma or bachelor’s degree in a suitable field.