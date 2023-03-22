OJEE 2023 Registration Deadline Extended Till March 31, Check Steps to Apply

The application correction process for Odisha Joint Entrance Examination 2023 (OJEE 2023) is beginning next month, April 1 onwards. The registration deadline for the OJEE 2023 has been extended until March 31. The OJEE application form 2023 must be completed on the exam’s official website, ojee.nic.in, by candidates who wish to register for the exam. Candidates will start the application rectification procedure when the state-level joint entrance exam registrations are finished on March 31. On April 1 and 2, 2023, those who have successfully registered can update the information on their OJEE 2023 registration form and pay the application cost. After the specified date, no changes to the application form’s details will be permitted.

The OJEE 2023 exam will be given in the state on May 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12, 2023 in a computer-based method (online mode). On April 20, the exam’s admit card is anticipated to be made available. On the day of the exam, candidates will be asked to bring a hard copy of their admission cards to the testing location.

OJEE 2023: Eligibility Criteria

- Applicants applying for undergraduate programmes must have passed the 10+2 exam or an exam of an equal level from an accredited board. Those who don’t show up for JEE Main must show up for OJEE 2023, which will be conducted online.

- Applicants applying for postgraduate programmes must have graduated from an accredited university in any relevant discipline.

- For lateral entry courses, applicants must have a diploma or bachelor’s degree in a suitable field.

OJEE 2023: How to Apply

1. Visit ojee.nic.in to access the OJEE website.

2. Choose “Registration" from the list of options.

3. On the screen will show the application form. Fill out the application form’s details and submit it.

4. After that, upload the required documents, including passport-sized photos and your signature. The next step is to pay the application cost online.

5. Complete the form, then get the confirmation page.

Print a physical copy of it for reference in the future.

OJEE 2023: Application Fee

Applicants must pay Rs. 1,000 application fee to apply for programmes like BPharma, MBA, BTech (LE), MCA, MTech, MTArch, MPlan, and MPharma. For those enrolling on combined programmes like MBA and MCA or MTech/MPlan/MPharm, the exam application fee is Rs. 1,500.

