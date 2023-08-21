OMG2 Impact: Education Society in Maharashtra's Ulhasnagar Becomes First to Introduce Sex Education

Sindhu Education Society in Ulhasnagar has announced to introduce a sex education curriculum from the current academic year. The announcement was made after a special screening of OMG 2 was organised by the society. The screening of OMG 2 included MLA Kumar, 184 teachers and principals from around 15 schools in Ulhasnagar. Amit Rai, the writer and director of OMG2, was also invited for the at the special screening.

Speaking at the occasion, Amit Rai said, “This is something I shall always cherish. The purpose behind making this film has been attained. I am so happy that the film is not just doing well commercially but our message has reached out to people at large and we are witnessing changes happening all around us. Nothing can be more gratifying than this.” The step has made Sindhu Education Society India’s first educational institute to impart sex education.

Meanwhile, the recently released movie OMG 2 starring Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi has surpassed the Rs100 crore mark in barely 9 days. The movie made Rs 10.5 crore on Saturday, bringing its total domestic box office receipts to Rs 101.58 crore, according to a report in Sacknilk. In addition to Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam played an important role in the movie.

Director Amit Rai recently said that wanted everyone to watch the film and was “heartbroken" over the censor board’s decision to make it an adults-only film. The much-awaited sequel of the 2012 film delves into the issues pertaining to teenagers, including sex education; and faced some trouble finding producers to fund it. Amit now has plans to make the film available on OTT for free to fulfill his vision. Amit also recalled facing trouble while trying to find a producer for the film.

OMG 2 is the sequel to Akshay Kumar’s 2012 film, Oh My God. The actor plays the role a messenger of Lord Shiva in the movie. The film was put on hold by the Censor Board and about 27 changes were directed to the filmmakers.