OPSC Public Prosecutor Exam Admit Card Releasing Today at opsc.gov.in, How to Download 

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) is set to issue the admit cards for the Odisha Public Prosecutor Exam 2023 today, August 21. Candidates awaiting their hall tickets can access them by visiting the official OPSC website at opsc.gov.in. The OPSC Public Prosecutor exam, slated for August 26-27, will be conducted at the Saraswati Shishu Vidya Mandir located in Tulasipur, Cuttack.

By visiting the official website, candidates can know more about the details and pattern of the examination. The examination for the post of Public Prosecutor will be held in three different phases. Scheduled to take place on August 26, Paper I will be conducted from 2 PM to 5 PM. Paper II will take place on the same day from 9 AM to 12 noon. Paper III will be held from 2 PM to 5 PM on August 27.

Candidates must download and keep the admit card safe as it is an important document. They should not forget to carry it on the exam day. To download the admit card, enter the necessary information like date of birth, registration number, and any other details required. The candidates must go through the guidelines given on the Public Prosecutor admit card carefully. To avoid last-moment confusion, candidates must adhere to the guidelines provided in the admit card.

OPSC Public Prosecutor Exam Admit Card: Steps to download

Step 1 - Go to the official website atopsc.gov.in

Step 2- Locate the admit card link on the homepage and click on it

Step 3 - Put in your credentials to log in.

Step 4- Verify the captcha given on the screen.

Step 5- OPSC Public Prosecutor exam’s hall ticket will appear on the screen after the candidate has completed the captcha verification process.

Step 6- Go through the details to confirm whether the information is accurate or not. If the content is precise, then click on download.

Step 7- Take a printout of the admit card for future reference. Ensure to carry the hard copy of the admit card at the examination hall.

OPSC Public Prosecutor Exam : Details On Admit Card

Candidates must check the admit Card for the following details:

1. Applicants name

2. Name of the exam

3. Date of Birth

4. Gender

5. Category

6. Exam time

7. Exam date

8. Reporting Time

9. Photo and Signature

9. Candidates Parents’ name

By way of the Odisha Public Service Commission examination, the recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 6 vacancies of Public Prosecutors.