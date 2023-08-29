CHANGE LANGUAGE
OPSC Releases Admit Card for OJS Main 2022, How to Download
1-MIN READ

OPSC Releases Admit Card for OJS Main 2022, How to Download

Published By: Sukanya Nandy

Trending Desk

Last Updated: August 29, 2023, 16:13 IST

Odisha (Orissa), India

A total of 1003 applicants are provisionally qualified to appear for the Mains exam

A total of 1003 applicants are provisionally qualified to appear for the Mains exam (Representative Image)

OPSC OJS main 2022 admit card: Candidates who have passed the prelims exam can get their main admit card at opsc.gov.in

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has made available the link to download the admit card for the Odisha Judicial Service (OJS) mains exam on its official website. Candidates who have passed the OJS prelims can get their OPSC OJS admit card 2023 from opsc.gov.in. A total of 1003 applicants are provisionally qualified to appear for the main exam.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 57 posts for civil judge, of these, 18 vacancies are designated for women. Through a competitive exam, OPSC will select candidates for recruitment to a cadre of civil judges consisting of a preliminary exam, a main exam, and an interview or personality test.

The OJS main written exam will take place from September 3 to 7 across the state. Compulsory papers like general English and procedural laws are scheduled for September 3. Optional papers will be held from September 4 to 7. The exams will be split into two sessions — 9:30 am to 12 pm, and 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

OPSC OJS 2022 Admit Card: Steps to Download

To download the admit card candidates need to follow the below-mentioned steps for a smooth process:

Step 1: Navigate to the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC)-www.opsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage go to the “What’s new” section.

Step 3: Now tap on the link displaying as main written examination programme notice - OJS-2022 (Advt. No. 19 of 2022-23) on the home page.

Step 4: You will get the pdf of details scheduled in a new window.

Candidates must remember to adhere to the instructions provided on the admit card during the exam at the designated centre. It’s essential to bring necessary documents, such as ID proofs like PAN Card, Aadhar Card, and Driving License, as specified on the admit card.

The main examination for OPSC OJS consists of compulsory and optional papers. Candidates need to take 2 compulsory and 3 optional papers in the main exam. Upon clearing the main written test, candidates proceed to a face-to-face interaction with the authorities. This is the phase where the candidate’s personality and attitude are evaluated. The interview round holds a weightage of 100 marks.

first published:August 29, 2023, 16:10 IST
last updated:August 29, 2023, 16:13 IST