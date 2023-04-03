OSSC Releases Exam Calendar for April- July 2023, Check Schedule Here

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the tentative recruitment examination schedule for the months of April, May, June, and July 2023 for several vacancies. Candidates can check the schedule on the commission’s official website at ossc.gov.in.

According to the date sheet, the preliminary examination for OSSC’s combined recruitment for the posts of junior stenographer, junior storekeeper, junior typist-cum-Junior storekeeper, and clear cum librarian is scheduled to take place on April 9.

OSSC Tentative Recruitment Calendar for April, May, June, and July 2023

1. Welfare Extension Officer 2021 – CV and Viva – Voce continues in April.

2. Combined Recruitment Examination for Junior Stenographer, Junior Typist-cum-Junior Storekeeper and others – April 9 (preliminary examination in OMR mode).

3. Accountant in ULBs under H & UD Department 2022 – April 23 (preliminary examination in OMR mode).

4. Combined Post Graduate Level Specialist Examination 2022 – May 7 (Main Exam).

5. Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination 2022 – May 14 (preliminary examination in OMR mode).

6. Combined Technical Level Recruitment Examination 2022 – Subject to Court order (preliminary examination in OMR mode).

7. Combined Graduate Level Examination for Specialist Posts 2022 – May 28 (preliminary examination in OMR mode).

8. Amin under H & UD Department 2022 – June 25 (preliminary examination in OMR mode).

9. Regular Teachers for Government Secondary Schools under the S&ME Department 2022 – June (exact date to be notified later) Main written exam.

10. Combined Recruitment Examination for Junior Stenographer, Junior storekeeper, Junior Typist-cum-Junior Storekeeper among others - June (date to be notified later) Main written exam.

11. Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination 2022 - July (exact date to be notified later) Main written exam including Mathematics Test and Computer Skill Test.

12. Combined Technical Level Recruitment Examination 2022 – Subject to Court Order (Main Written Exam)

13. Combined Graduate Level Examination for Specialist Posts 2022 – July (exact date to be notified later) Main Written Exam.

14. Accountant in ULBs under H and UD Department 2022 - July (date to be notified later by Commission) Main Written Exam.

15. Recruitment to different posts under the Directorate of ESI Scheme – July 2 (preliminary exam).

Meanwhile, the OSSC accountant preliminary exam will be conducted on April 23 in computer-based mode. The Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination is scheduled to be held on May 14. OSSC is conducting this recruitment drive for 88 vacancies in group-B and group-C specialist posts.

