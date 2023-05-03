OSSSC Recruitment 2023: Application Begins for 2,753 Vacancies of Multipurpose Health Workers at osssc.gov.in

The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has started the online application process for recruitment of the District Cadre Group-C posts of Multipurpose Health Worker (Female) 2023. Candidates can apply for the vacancies by visiting the official website of OSSSC at osssc.gov.in. The registration process started on May 1 and will continue till May 30.

OSSSC aims to fill up a total of 2,753 vacancies in 29 district cadres under the Health and Family Welfare Department of the Government of Odisha. The vacancies in the post of Multipurpose Health Worker (Female) are of district cadre – meaning a candidate after being selected will be posted/transferred within the district. There is no examination fee for the recruitment.

OSSSC Multipurpose Health Worker Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for the District Cadre Group-C posts should be between the age group 21 years to 38 years, as on January 1, 2023. The upper age has been relaxed for reserved category applicants. Details on educational qualifications, pay scale, documents required, and other details are available in the notification.

OSSSC Multipurpose Health Worker Recruitment 2023: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Log on to osssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on “Apply Online” link on the homepage.

Step 3: Then click on ‘New User’ link and register yourself first.

Step 4: After logging in, fill up the OSSSC recruitment application form.

Step 5: Submit the form as instructed.

Step 6: Take a printout of it for future reference.

OSSSC Multipurpose Health Worker Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written test and document verification. The written exam will be held in all the districts of Odisha. The date, time, and venue of the test will be intimidated through an admission letter in due course of time. As per the notification, the written test is likely to be held on July 16. The exam will be of 100 marks (multiple-choice question type) in the OMR system.

