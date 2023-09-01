OTET 2023 Results Declared on bseodisha.ac.in, How to Download

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) in Odisha released the results of the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) on August 31. Candidates who appeared for the OTET examination can now access their scorecards via the board’s official website at bseodisha.ac.in. The scorecards can be obtained by logging in with their roll number and mobile number on the official portal.

Applicants can assess their scores against the OTET cut-off marks to determine their selection status. Those whose marks surpass the cut-off will be included in the OTET merit list as successful candidates.

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, has set a minimum passing percentage required in order to pass the OTET exam. For candidates who belong to the general category, a minimum qualifying percentage of 60 per cent is required. On the other hand, candidates falling under the OBC, SC, and ST categories are required to achieve a minimum qualifying percentage of 50 per cent in order to be considered eligible for the examination.

Odisha TET Results 2023: How to Check

To download the Odisha TET results, candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps:

Step 1: Navigate to the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, bseodisha.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: A new window will be displayed. Log in using your roll number and mobile number.

Step 4: Once you are logged in, your OTET result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Take your time to check your scores and the details mentioned on the scorecard.

Step 6: If necessary, download and take a printout of the results for your reference.

Odisha TET Result 2023: Details mentioned

Candidates can check the following details mentioned on the Odisha TET scorecard:

— Name of the Candidate

— Father’s Name

— Date of Birth

— Roll Number

— Photograph and Signature

— Total Marks Obtained

— Marks Obtained in Both Papers

— Qualifying Status

In addition to the Odisha TET scorecard, the board has also unveiled the final answer keys for both papers of the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET). The OTET was conducted on July 1.