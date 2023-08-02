OUAT 2023 Releases UG Entrance Exams Results On ouat.nic.in

The Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology, Bhubaneswar has announced the OUAT Result 2023 for UG entrance examination. Candidates who appeared in the entrance examination can check and download their results online from the official website ouat.nic.in. OUAT Exam 2023 was held on June 22 and June 23, 2023, across the state. Applicants have to use their login credentials to access and download the OUAT 2023 results online.

Follow the step-by-step instructions below to download your OUAT Rank Card 2023 if you intend to pursue a bachelor’s degree in a discipline like agriculture, horticulture, forestry, animal science, agricultural engineering, food science, or community science.

OUAT 2023: STEPS TO DOWNLOAD

Step 1: Go to ouat.nic.in, the official website Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology, Bhubaneswar.

Step 2: Select the link for the OUAT 2023 rank card on the homepage.

Step 3: A new window will open. Enter your login information there and press submit.

Step 4: The screen will show your OUAT 2023 score.

Step 5: Download the result and print it out for later use.

The university’s exam administrators will publish the OUAT Merit List 2023 following the results announcement in order to launch the online admissions process. The candidate’s weighted score will be utilized for generating the merit/rank list. The following sequence will be used to break ties amongst candidates if more than one of them receive the same weighted score:

-The percentage score obtained on the entrance exam serves as the main criterion for ranking. The score on the +2 Science test or its equivalent will also be taken into account when rating candidates.

-The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exam percentage will be taken into consideration. If relevant, the subject with the highest percentage of marks—Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (PCB) or Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM)will be taken into consideration.

-The applicant with the older age will be given a higher merit or rank if the tie is still there. Candidates should consult the official website for more information.