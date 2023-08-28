Over 1 Lakh Indian Nationals Granted Student Visas by the UK Till June 2023

The United Kingdom granted 1,42,848 student visas to Indian nationals in June 2023. It increased by 54 per cent (49,883 more visas granted) since June 2022. Indian students accounted for one-third of all sponsored study funds awarded to major applicants, the greatest proportion of any nationality, according to the Indian Express. “Grants to study for Indian nationals have risen markedly since the year ending June 2019 and are now around 7 times higher,” an official report published by the Home Office, Government of UK stated.

“For the year ending June 2023, there were 4,98,626 sponsored study visas that have been granted to main applicants, i.e., 23 per cent more than in the year ending June 2022 and double (+108 per cent) the year ending June 2019, prior to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic,” the report added.

Chinese nationals were the second most popular nationality to be given a sponsored study visa, with 1,07,670 visas granted. Students from China and India accounted for half of all sponsored study grants. Meanwhile, Nigeria was third, Pakistan was fourth, and the United States (US) stood fifth.

Sponsored study visa holders are permitted to bring their partners and children to the United Kingdom as dependents. According to the data, dependents of students received 24 per cent of all sponsored study-related visas— 1,54,063 dependent visas were awarded.

Furthermore, dependents of students from India and Nigeria received 72 per cent of all dependent visas issued. Nigeria has the most dependents (67,516 in total), followed by India (43,552). The rise in the number of dependents corresponds to the rise in the number of primary applications.

Additionally, sponsored study extension visas nearly increased (98 per cent) to 66,495 in June 2023. China accounted for two-fifths of all sponsored study extensions, with India coming in second with 9,153 visas, accounting for over 14 per cent of the total.

According to the data obtained, the total number of dependents and the fraction of all sponsored study-related visas given to dependents have increased since 2019. As per the most recent data, students going to study at a higher level in the UK are more likely to already have established a family.

The total number of CAS utilised in a study visa application in the fiscal year ending June 2023 was 500,366—a 29 per cent increase over the fiscal year ending June 2022. Also, as per the recent figures, higher education increased by 30 per cent while all other institutions increased by 22 per cent. A Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies (CAS) is a one-of-a-kind number that certifies your acceptance to a course of study in the United Kingdom.