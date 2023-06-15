Over 1,000 Delhi Govt School Students Clear NEET 2023, Kejriwal Says 'Wow'

Over 1000 students from Delhi government schools qualified for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2023 in results declared earlier this week. Congratulating the qualified students in a tweet, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal celebrated the special success of government schools in the capital city. “Wow. More than 1,000 students from Delhi govt schools qualify NEET. This could not even be imagined just a few years back. Congrats to all students, parents, and teachers,” Kejriwal’s tweet read.

Among the top scorers from Delhi-NCR, Harshit Bansal secured the All-India Rank (AIR) 13 by scoring 715 marks in the NEET UG 2023 exam. The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2023 on June 13. This year, of the total of 20.38 lakh students who registered for the entrance exam, 11.45 lakh managed to qualify. The exam conducting body announced the NEET UG 2023 results with two candidates getting the maximum score (720/720) this year. Prabanjan J from Tamil Nadu and Bora Varun Chakravarthi from Andhra Pradesh topped the NEET UG exam by scoring 99.99 percentile this yearNEET UG Result 2023:

Top 10 Rank Holders

Rank 1: Prabanjan J and Bora Varun Chakravarthi with 720 marks.

Rank 3: Kaustav Bauri with 716 marks.

Rank 4: Pranjal Aggarwal with 715 marks

Rank 5: Dhruv Advani with 715 scores.

Rank 6: Surya Siddharth N with 715 marks.

Rank 7: Shriniketh Ravi with 715 marks

Rank 8: Swayam Shakti Tripathy with 715 scores

Rank 9: Varun S with 715 marks

Rank 10: Parth Khandelwal with 715

Uttar Pradesh reported the highest number of qualified students – 1.39 lakh. Maharashtra grabbed the second spot with 1.31 lakh candidates followed by Rajasthan with over 1 lakh qualifications. Candidates can check their scorecards on the official websites at neet.nta.nic.in as well as on ntaresults.nic.in.

Now, the qualified students will have to appear in the centralised counselling for NEET UG 2023 results. The counselling process will be conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) for 15 per cent of the seats in the All India Quota and 85 per cent of the seats within the state quota of the respective authorities. It is important to note that there is no provision for re-evaluation or re-checking of the NEET answer scripts.