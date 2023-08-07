CHANGE LANGUAGE
Over 13,000 Vacancies Filled in Central HEIs in Last 10 Months: Education Minister Pradhan

Published By: Sukanya Nandy

PTI

Last Updated: August 07, 2023, 17:09 IST

New Delhi, India

The information was shared by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in a written reply in Lok Sabha (Image: PTI/File)

The minister did not mention the number of remaining vacant positions. The ministry informed Lok Sabha in February that over 14,600 faculty positions are vacant in central HEIs

Over 13,000 vacancies in Central Higher Education Institutions (CHEIs) have been filled in 10 months under the mission recruitment drive, Parliament was informed on Monday. The information was shared by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in a written reply in Lok Sabha.

“Occurring of vacancies and filling thereof is a continuous process. The vacancies arise due to retirement, resignation, and additional requirements on account of enhanced student strength.

“Ministry of Education has directed all the CHEIs to fill up the vacancies in Mission Mode, including a special drive for reserved category posts. As on August 3, a total of 13371 vacancies have been filled up in the CHEIs under the Mission Recruitment drive, in a period of ten months only,” he said.

The minister did not mention the number of remaining vacant positions. The ministry informed Lok Sabha in February that over 14,600 faculty positions are vacant in central HEIs.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
first published:August 07, 2023, 17:06 IST
last updated:August 07, 2023, 17:09 IST