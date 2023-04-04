Over 1,600 Fee-related Complaints Received Against Pvt Schools: Punjab Govt

The Punjab government Monday said it has received over 1,600 complaints against private schools for allegedly charging exorbitant amounts as fees and other funds.

The complaints came two days after Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains announced the launch of a task force in each district to investigate any complaint against private schools.

Bains said that in the last 24 hours, more than 1,600 complaints have been received on an email id, and they have been forwarded to the task force constituted at the district level.

The task force will visit schools to verify the facts and submit the report to the regulatory authority, he said in an official statement.

”Looting in the name of education will not be allowed in the state,” the minister said.

He said notices have been issued to 30 private schools of the state for not following the government instructions.

These schools have been asked to submit their responses in this regard within seven days, he said.

