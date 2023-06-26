Over 2.75 Lakh Bihar Teachers To Receive Computer Training

The Bihar education department has authorised the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) to impart computer training to as many as 2,75,266 teachers.

According to reports, approximately 53% of teachers are not well versed with computers. As per SCERT reports, of the 2.75 lakh teachers teaching up to class 8, 1,46,266 do not have any basic knowledge of computers. SCERT will be providing training to these teachers. The others who either have basic knowledge about computers or more will also get trained.

The orders for training were passed by KK Pathak, additional chief and secretary of the Education Department. Teachers working in schools from Classes 1 to 12 will have to undergo compulsory computer training.

At least 10 computers have been installed in all schools up to Class 8. Computer education is mandatory for all students in various schools and in the first phase, computers were installed in around 19,000 middle schools.

Students were unable to register on various career portals due to a lack of computer knowledge among teachers. Teachers are responsible for registering students on these career portals and making them informed about various career options. With complete knowledge of computers, it will also help teachers take smart classes under various schemes.

SCERT will form a group of teachers to train them in computers. One group will include 80 to 90 teachers for smooth training. All the teachers need to learn basic and other details about computers, which will help them in various ways as it will make their work easy. Also, children’s education is hindered as they are unable to learn the basics of computers, which is important as a part of their education curriculum.