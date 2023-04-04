CHANGE LANGUAGE
Over 2300 Seats Vacant at Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University Due to Fee Hike: BJP MLA
Over 2300 Seats Vacant at Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University Due to Fee Hike: BJP MLA

Published By: Suramya Sunilraj

PTI

Last Updated: April 04, 2023, 16:05 IST

New Delhi, India

A sharp fee hike has left 2300 seats vacant at Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University. (Representative Image)

During a recent meeting, the BJP MLA informed the LG VK Saxena of the vacant seats. A thorough report on this matter has been sought by the LG within 15 days.

BJP MLA Vijender Gupta on Monday claimed that more than 2,300 seats at Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) are vacant due to a steep fee hike.

He said LG VK Saxena has sought a detailed report on it within 15 days.

Gupta shared a copy of the purported order issued from the LG office on March 16. No immediate reaction was available from the LG office or the DSEU on Gupta’s claim.

The BJP MLA from Rohini said the issue was brought to the knowledge of the LG by him during a recent meeting.

“There was a 400 per cent hike in polytechnic diploma courses, from Rs 6000 to Rs 24,000. The fee of BTech and MTech course was hiked from Rs 35,000 to Rs 1,81,000," he claimed.

Despite the high demand for such courses, more than 2300 seats are vacant, he claimed in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
