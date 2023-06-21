Over 70,000 Booklets to be Distributed on Revised Textbook Changes to Karnataka Schools

For the academic year 2023-24, the Department of School Education in Karnataka will print more than 70,000 booklets and distribute the revised textbook to every government school and school using the state board curriculum. Additional copies will also be given out to students as a reference outlining the adjustments made to the textbook curriculum for the current academic session.

According to reports, the department did not reveal the cost of printing, but it plans to give out the booklets to the schools in the next 10 to 15 days. Meanwhile, the changes were mandated for Kannada and Social Science subjects from Classes 6 to 10.

The ‘clarifications’ booklet includes the adjustments made by the Congress government and the removal of some controversial lessons implemented by the previous BJP government. In its cabinet meeting last week, the ruling government decided to implement 18 of the 45 suggestions offered by the textbook revision committee, reports add. The members of the textbook revision committee were Professor Rajappa Dalawai, Professor Ravi Kumar, Professor TR Chandrashekar, Professor Rajesh, and Dr Ashwathnarayan.

The Congress government has removed a lesson on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, as per the list of modifications provided by the Karnataka Textbook Society. They replaced it with first Prime Minister of India - Jawaharlal Nehru’s ‘Letter to my daughter’, which Siddanahalli Krishna Sharma translated.

Reports further state that the works of other right-wing ideologues like Shatavadhani Ganesh and Chakaravarthy Sulibele have also been removed by the Congress government from the Class 10 Kannada language textbook. ‘Heroes of Mother India’ by Sulibele has no replacement but Sara Aboobacker’s book titled ‘War’ has taken Ganesh’s work.

The Congress government has included new chapters on the Rise of New Religions, Human Rights, Vedic Culture, Women Social Reformers, and Women Freedom Fighters to the social science textbook of Class 6. The government has further ordered that ‘dharma’ will be used in place of the term ‘religion’ in the chapter on Important World Events.

On June 15, Karnataka Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa informed that the state cabinet decided to remove the lessons of RSS founder KB Hedgewar from the school textbooks.“We have done everything for the better education of school children in Karnataka. We have dropped the lessons on KB Hedgewar which were included by the previous BJP government,” he said while speaking to reporters after the cabinet meeting.