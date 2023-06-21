Over 9 Lakh Jobs Created Under PM Modi Leadership Says Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Jitendra Singh, the Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, recently highlighted the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government in increasing the number of government jobs by 9 lakh. In accordance with the comparative data presented by the minister, the employment opportunities surpassed the previous record of 6 lakh set by the UPA government during its tenure from 2004 to 2013.

While addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Jitendra Singh provided comparative data to support his statement, demonstrating the substantial progress made by the Modi government in job creation nationwide. He talked about the effectiveness of the Prime Minister’s Rozgar Mela program in facilitating large-scale hiring, which resulted in the distribution of over 70,000 appointment letters throughout each campaign.

Sharing details on the data, Jitendra Singh stated that 8,82,191 vacancies in the central government have been filled in the last nine years. He further named three big government organisations that recruited candidates in large numbers. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) employed 50,906 eligible candidates during 2014-23 when compared to 45,431 applicants during 2004-13. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) selected 4,00,691 candidates as opposed to 2,07,563 under the UPA.

While the Regional Rural Bank (RRBs) offered government jobs to 4,30,592 aspirants from 2004 to 2013. Jitendra Singh also talked about PM Modi’s commitment to creating new opportunities in various sectors. He specifically mentioned the remarkable growth of biotech companies during the Modi government’s tenure, which increased from 50 to 6,000. The Union Minister drew attention to the success of programs such as the Aroma Mission, which has played a significant role in boosting the bamboo and Khadi industry.

As a result of these initiatives, there has been a substantial growth in revenue.“Promotions were stalled under the previous government due to various factors including departmental delays and subjudice matters resulting in demotivation of employees. These hurdles were overcome due to the reforms, this is not only in the form of Governance reforms but also has socioeconomic impact,” Jitendra Singh said. In addition to hiring in large numbers, he stated that 9,000 people were promoted in 2022 and 4,000 promotions are expected this year.