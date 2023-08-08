Parliament Panel Asks Govt to Include 'Unsung Heroes' from Every Community in School Curriculum

A parliamentary committee has suggested to the union government that “unsung heroes" of India’s freedom struggle from every part and community “must find adequate mention in the curriculum of classes IX to XII" from the next academic session. The panel has been informed by the government that the schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will implement the changes suggested by it as and when introduced in the textbooks and curriculum by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), according to a report presented in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

“It was informed that NCERT has taken note of the recommendation that unsung heroes of freedom struggle from every part and community should find an adequate mention in the curriculum of class IX-XII. Some of these revered personalities are already mentioned in textbooks in History of Classes X and XII, Themes in Indian History Part III NCERT has also informed that with the National Education Policy 2020 in place, the process of finalisation of the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) for school education 2023 is going on. This document will help in the development of the new syllabus and textbooks,” the panel’s report said.

The Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports, chaired by BJP MP Vivek Thakur, had observed that the CBSE reviews the curriculum annually and had last December recommended that the names of unsung heroes from every part of the country must be made a part of school curriculum.

“The committee is constrained to note that names of the unsung heroes of the freedom movement from various parts of the country do not find adequate mention in curriculum being taught in classes IX-X to XI-XII,” it had noted in its previous report.

The panel further said that the CBSE prepared its syllabus for examination on the basis of the curriculum and textbooks of NCERT. “The action regarding the content and design of school textbooks lies in the domain of NCERT. The schools affiliated to CBSE will implement the changes suggested by the Committee as and when introduced in the textbooks and curriculum by the NCERT,” the report read.

In another significant recommendation, the panel said that the government must ensure that the Right to Education Act, 2009, which allows free and compulsory education to children in the age group of 6-14 years as a fundamental right is adhered to.

“The Committee recommends that the department should request and pursue with the concerned Ministry/Department to come on-board for setting up infrastructures required to hold online classes in the far-flung and remotest areas in the country in order to ensure the benefits enshrined under RTE Act, 2009. At the same time, it should be ensured that nutritional support reaches the beneficiaries involved in attending online classes,” it said.