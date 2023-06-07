Party Organised in Maharashtra for Students Who Failed in Class 12 to Motivate Them For Next Exam

Many students failed to clear the recently announced Maharashtra board HSC or Class 12 results 2023. To tell such students that they should not weep over their results and remain dejected for what has happened to them, the Municipal Commissioner of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar G Shrikant organised a failure party for such students at Dharmaveer Sambhaji School in CIDCO colony.

Usually, a party is organised for those students who have done well in their examinations. But this party was organised for those students who could not do well in their examinations to tell them that they should not blame themselves and get disappointed for their failure ais party was organised for those students who could not do well in their examinations to tell them that they should not blame themselves and get disappointed for their failure and be ready for the next battle.

The municipal commissioner of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar G Shrikant organised this party keeping in mind the sadness Class 12 results brought to some students as some failed and some did not get the marks they were hoping for. He meant to say to such students that they need not be sad and should not take any extreme steps. Many girls and boys participated in this party.

Those students who have failed, should dust off their pants and be ready for the next battle with much more vigour this way they can improve their results and leave the bad memories behind their backs, said the municipal commissioner. Some very famous and respectable people were also invited to this party to guide such students. Students shared their thoughts on this occasion.

People usually clap for those who taste success but those students who could not fare well in their examinations, become sad and unhappy and often slides into depression. The Municipal Commissioner organised this party to encourage them and not let negative thoughts get the better of him. They were told to labour hard to fare better next time. On this occasion, deputy municipal Commissioner Nita Gaikwad guided students present there. Students who participated in this party said that they are very happy to attend this party and said that next time they will be better prepared for this battle and will pass the examination with flying colours.