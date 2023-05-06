Patwari And Canal Patwari: Here’s The Difference Between These Two Government Posts

Patwari and Canal Patwari are government designations. But the two are completely different in terms of function. The Patwari is in charge of gathering money from selling land, headcounts, revenue from sales tax collection, and other similar financial facets of village governance. They are also given the task of creating maps. Patwaris are often regarded as revenue officers too. During the establishment of British rule in India, the Britishers introduced the Patwari recruitment system which has now evolved into the present times. Coming to Canal Patwari, individuals deployed with this duty measure canals and also create maps. They also handle irrigation-related tasks.

Responsibilities of Patwaris

The job of a Patwari is very crucial because they maintain a track record of who owns what portion of land and how much tax he must pay for that plot. In India, the patwari is in charge of maintaining land records. They serve in resolving issues between landlords as well. Each patwari is in charge of a specific village unit. The village’s records are updated and maintained by them.

Sometimes, Patwaris also act as a coordinator while gathering land revenues from the farmers after which they inform the administration about the crops grown in that particular region. In various parts of the country, a Patwari is referred to by different names, including Karnam, Talati, Patel, Adhikari, Patnaik, and Lekhpal.

Responsibilities of Canal Patwaris

Coming to Canal Patwaris they usually work under the management of water and irrigation resources. They primarily overlook irrigation work. Canal Patwaris are government officials whose job is to oversee the swap of a plot of land between individuals, in a particular region, only in Haryana. Canal Patwaris mainly act as supervisors who are responsible for granting approvals for the buying and selling of lands. A Canal Patwari maintains a record book where every land transfer between tillers, croppers, and the general masses occurred in the past.

They are in charge of compiling and arranging records. Canal Patwaris also need to be quite attentive, to supervise the land proceedings in the area. The region that falls under their purview is over 10,000 acres. You can become a Canal Patwari only after qualifying for the Harmonized System of Survey and Certification (HSSC) examination.

