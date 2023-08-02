Career Wise: Paws-itively Promising - Charting A Veterinary Career In India

​ As the board exam results are announced, students are ready to transition from schools to colleges. The first step in this transition is to make a career choice. To help you in selecting the right professional path for you, every week we explore new professional avenues for you. Bring a unique career and a roadmap that can help you take up a job in that profession. If you have any other queries or have a course or career you want us to explore, write to us on Twitter at @News18dotcom.

A veterinary doctor aids animals in recovering from wounds, controlling medical disorders, or preserving general health. These professionals, who are also known as veterinarians or vets, frequently feel honored by their professions because they are enhancing an animal’s quality of life, which is largely ignored by the society in large. A job as a veterinarian might appeal to you if you like science and spending time with animals. This article help you explore the field of veterinary sciences.

Becoming a Veterinarian:

To embark on a veterinary career, aspiring students must pursue a Bachelor of Veterinary Science (B.V.Sc) and Animal Husbandry degree. Admission to reputable veterinary colleges is through national and state-level entrance exams. The most common exams include NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) and AIPVT (All India Pre-Veterinary Test). Additionally, some states may have their own entrance exams.

The fees per year in this course varies from Rs. 40,000 to 1.5 lakhs per year, based on the college you choose. Government colleges have a relatively lower fee structure, along with scholarship programme based on various criteria, ensuring that all deserving candidates get the opportunity to choose this course.

During the B.V.Sc program, aspiring veterinarians gain practical experience through internships and clinical rotations. This hands-on training helps develop essential skills and exposes students to various aspects of veterinary medicine. It is crucial to actively participate in these opportunities to build a strong foundation.

Higher Specialisations, Research and Academia:

After completing the BVSc programme, students can pursue higher studies in various fields of veterinary science. To get into Master of Veterinary Science (MVSc) programme, they need to appear for competitive entrance exams conducted by respective universities or institutes. Appearing for exams like ICAR is necessary for going for MVSc. Earning a specialisation not only enhances expertise but also opens doors to advanced research and academic roles.

To enter the research and academia domain, aspiring veterinarians can pursue doctoral programs (Ph.D.) in various veterinary disciplines. Admissions to Ph.D. programs are typically based on entrance exams, interviews, and academic qualifications. Additionally, there are a few exams like JRF (Junior Research Fellowship) that could help you get Fellowship grants for your thesis or during the curriculum.

Clinical Practice:

Clinical practice is one of the most traditional and sought-after career paths in the veterinary field. As a practicing veterinarian, you will work directly with animals, diagnosing and treating a wide range of health issues. In rural areas, clinicians have to deal with more livestock rather than small animals, and earn enough to sustain themselves and earn profits; in urban areas, dealing with small animals mostly, successful clinicians earn enough to sustain themselves and their practice, and their clinic earnings help them expand and open branches in different areas as well.

For those interested in government jobs, applying to Central government services like the Army, CRPF, BSF, or to state government services like Animal Husbandry Departments, Department of Animal Welfare, and Municipal Corporations is essential. Government job opportunities often require candidates to appear for specific competitive exams conducted by the respective departments in different states, or at the national level.

Joining the Pet Care Industry:

For a career in the pet care industry, fresh graduates can explore opportunities in pet food companies where they actively seek and welcome new talent to join their team. Besides pet food companies, another viable option lies in the Pharmaceutical sector, which also presents various entry-level roles.

Keep an eye on job openings in these sectors, and leverage your veterinary background to demonstrate your expertise and passion for pet health and nutrition. The starting salaries should not be overestimated, but the growth and salary hike is exponential and extremely rapid in these sectors, providing a rewarding and fulfilling career path for dedicated individuals.

Wildlife Conservation, NGO & Animal Welfare:

For wildlife and conservation-related roles, graduates can seek internships or volunteer positions in wildlife rehabilitation centres, zoos, or conservation organisations. To work with animal welfare NGOs, fresh graduates can apply directly or get involved through volunteer work. There is a plethora of organisations that would always love to have more hands on deck, like WVS (Worldwide Veterinary Services), PFA (People for Animals), to name a few. You can apply to work with them through their online portals or by going for educational internships that they regularly conduct, and converting that to a full time role. This experience displays dedication and commitment to animal welfare causes.

In conclusion, the veterinary field in India presents a multitude of avenues for fresh graduates, each with its unique set of challenges and rewards. Whether you choose clinical practice, research, entrepreneurship, or the pet industry, remember that every step you take in this profession brings you closer to a fulfilling and meaningful journey as a guardian of animal well-being.

