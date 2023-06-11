UPSC CSE Prelims 2023: Petition Filed To Lower CSAT Cut-Off Criteria

A group of candidates who appeared in the Union Public Service Commission’s Civil Services Prelims Exam 2023 have petitioned the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT). Candidates have requested the qualifying cut-off for Paper II (CSAT), from 33 per cent to 23 per cent, or conduct a re-examination for Paper, as per the Times of India report. The students argue that the questions’ level of difficulty was comparable to that of the Common Admission Test (CAT) and IIT Joint Entrance Examination (JEE).

In accordance with the UPSC syllabus, the CSAT exam is supposed to assess candidates’ general ability and foundational knowledge at the Class 10 level, claim the applicants. The candidates, however, argue that the questions in Paper II went beyond the required material and demanded knowledge comparable to that needed for the CAT (Common Admission Test) and IIT JEE tests, reports add.

The applicants contend that the exam’s difficulty is biased against candidates from low-income families, who cannot afford specialised coaching, or who are from rural areas or from arts streams. The candidates argued that by including questions from prior IIT JEE and CAT tests as well as areas not covered in the syllabus, the exam became exclusionary and veered off from its intended objectives. The candidates are demanding the formation of an expert committee to examine the issues and recommend any necessary course of action.

The argument emphasises that while UPSC has the authority to choose the question paper, it is not exempt from judicial review if those choices are deemed to be biased, capricious, or contrary to the Constitution.

The next hearing in this matter will be heard by the Tribunal on July 6.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) successfully conducted the Civil Services Prelims Exam on May 28. Now, all eyes are on the results. Once it is announced, candidates may check the results at UPSC’s official website, upsc.gov.in. According to reports, the UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 result is likely to be announced by the end of June. An official announcement, however, is still awaited. Candidates, who clear the prelims examination, will then appear in the Mains paper, followed by a round of interviews.