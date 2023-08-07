Planning To Enrol For MBA? Why You Must Consider Delhi School Of Economics

The demand for management degrees continues to rise. While there is a plethora of universities across the globe offering this course, many cannot afford to enrol and be a part of the crème de la crème crowd. The Delhi School of Economics has become a beacon of academic excellence now, as it offers the prestigious degree of Master of Business Administration (MBA).

The Delhi School of Economics is affiliated with the University of Delhi and is a famed educational institution that is known for its academic excellence and quality education it provides to its students who want to pursue their careers in business management or entrepreneurship to name a few. But, what makes this institute stand out is its extremely affordable fees for the MBA program. The fee is just Rs 30,392 for two years. As per the information available, this is by far the most economical MBA.

Delhi School of Economics is designed to ensure students are skilled and equipped with a comprehensive understanding of various aspects of business management- ranging from marketing, financial analysis, and human resources to international business. Reportedly, students also get a good package after graduating from here. In 2023, the highest package was Rs 26.5 lakh, while the average was 24.7 lakh. The school also enrols 148 students based on the Common Admission Test (CAT) score.

The two courses available are MBA in International Business and MBA in Human Resource Development. The selection of candidates for Delhi School of Economics MBA Admission 2023 will be based on their CAT score. The tentative date for CAT to be held in 2023 is November 25. The final selection of the candidate will be based on the written exam score, group discussion, and interview.

It is important to note that there is a reservation of seats for reserved category and foreign national students. The application process for the course in 2023 has commenced and will conclude on October 31, 2023. This can be filled out online on the website of the Delhi School of Economics https://dse.du.ac.in/