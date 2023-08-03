Playing For U15 At Just 9 To Winning ICC Award, The Rise Of Smriti Mandhana

Smriti Mandhana, India’s top-notch opener, has left an indelible mark in the world of women’s cricket with her exceptional skills and unmatched talent. A true asset to Team India, she has played pivotal roles in some of the most crucial games, showcasing her prowess on the field. With an illustrious career spanning across formats, Smriti has etched her name in the annals of cricket history.

The 2017 ICC World Cup witnessed Smriti’s batting brilliance, leading India to the finals with her remarkable innings. Her performances did not go unnoticed, and she was honored as the ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year 2021, marking her second time winning this prestigious award. In addition to that, she also clinched the Rachael Heyhoe-Flint Trophy, adding another feather to her illustrious cap.

One of her most remarkable achievements is standing alongside veteran cricketer Jhulan Goswami as the only two players to win an annual ICC award more than once. Smriti’s exceptional talent and consistency have earned her this distinguished recognition. Moreover, she was also nominated for the Women’s T20I Player of the Year 2021 award, highlighting her continuous impact on the field.

Born on 18th July 1996 into a Marwari family in Mumbai, Smriti Mandhana’s cricket journey started under the influence of her brother Shravan Mandhana, who played the sport at the Maharashtra state Under-16s tournaments. Her father was also a district-level player, and cricket seemed to run in the family’s veins. At the tender age of nine, she found herself selected for Maharashtra’s Under-15 team, and by eleven, she secured a spot in the state’s Under-19 team.

Smriti’s potential was evident from a young age, and she soon made headlines when she scored a double century in one-day cricket during the West Zone Under-19 tournament, becoming the first female cricketer to achieve this feat. Her international debut for India came in 2013, with appearances in T20I and ODI formats against Bangladesh. In 2014, she played her first Test cricket against England, showcasing her versatility across all formats.

Consistent performances earned Smriti the captaincy of India’s Women T20I squad for the three-match series against England in February 2019. At the age of just 22, she became the youngest T20I captain for India, a testament to her leadership potential.