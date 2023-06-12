PM Apprenticeship Scheme To Provide Employment In Over 1000 Businesses; How to Enroll

The National Apprenticeship Fair starts on June 12 in more than 200 districts around the nation. For unemployed people who have finished their studies through the 12th grade and graduated level, this is a fantastic opportunity. More than 1000 businesses representing a range of industries will attend the event. Visit the websites apprenticeshipindia.gov.in and msde.gov.in to register for the Apprenticeship Mela.

Who can apply?

Candidates for the Prime Minister’s Apprenticeship Mela must have completed grades 5 through 12 or have a diploma, ITI certificate, or skill training certificate, or be graduates. When attending the mela, applicants must bring three copies of their résumé, all of their test results, three copies of their certificates, a picture ID (such as an Aadhaar card or a driver’s license), and three passport-sized photos.

Please Arrive At The Nearest Apprenticeship Mela With Your Documents

You can also go to the website dgt.gov.in/appmela2022/ to learn more about the closest Apprenticeship Mela. Everyone who has enrolled must present all of their documentation. Additionally, this mela offers candidates a certificate that is acknowledged by the NCVT.

NCVT stands for the National Council for Vocational Training. It is an advisory body responsible for coordinating and conducting vocational training in India. NCVT operates under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) and oversees various vocational training programs, including craftsman training schemes, apprenticeship training, and competency-based training programs.

Everywhere throughout the nation, the Apprenticeship Mela is normally held on the second Monday of the month. There have already been appointed about 22 lakh active apprentices, as per the India Skills 2023 study. The government wants to teach 15 lakh young people for apprenticeships every year.