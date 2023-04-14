CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

PM Modi Dedicates Northeast Its First AIIMS, 3 New Medical Colleges in Assam

Published By: Suramya Sunilraj

PTI

Last Updated: April 14, 2023, 18:19 IST

Guwahati [Gauhati], India

PM Modi also virtually inaugurated three medical colleges at Nalbari, Nagaon and Kokrajhar (ANI photo)

The 500-bed tertiary care teaching hospitals will begin by accepting 100 MBBS students annually into 24 undergraduate departments across three medical colleges

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday dedicated the first AIIMS in the North East, built at a cost of Rs 1,123 crore, to the nation.

The super-specialty hospital will provide healthcare not only to people in Assam but also to other northeastern states.

He also virtually inaugurated three medical colleges at Nalbari, Nagaon and Kokrajhar.

The 500-bed tertiary care teaching hospitals with 24 undergraduate departments in the three medical colleges will start with 100 annual MBBS student intake, taking the total MBBS student intake to 1500 in Assam.

He also laid the foundation of the Rs 546 crore Assam Advanced Healthcare Innovation Institute (AAHII), a joint initiative of the state government and IIT Guwahati. AAHII aims to promote inventions and innovations in medicine and healthcare, nurturing multidisciplinary research and development in frontier areas of medicine by marrying engineering with healthcare.

Also Read: PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone of Assam Advanced Healthcare Innovation Institute at IIT Guwahati

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:April 14, 2023, 18:03 IST
last updated:April 14, 2023, 18:19 IST