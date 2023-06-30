PM Modi Attends Centenary Celebrations of Delhi University, Lays Foundation Stone of 3 New Buildings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan have reached Delhi University to attend the valedictory ceremony of the centenary celebrations of the varsity. DU has completed 100 years today, June 30, 2023. The university was established on May 1, 1922.

On the occasion, PM Modi said, there was a time when DU had just 3 colleges, and now it has more than 90 colleges. Today the number of girls studying at the varsity and its colleges is more than boys. He further added, that there was a time when India used to come under the list of fragile economies and today it is among the top five economies in the world.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi, says “There was a time when Delhi University had just 3 colleges, now it has more than 90 colleges. There was a time when India used to come under the list of fragile economies and today it is among the top 5 economies in the world. Today… pic.twitter.com/bxZ0Uw7l5U— ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2023

“The third decade of the 20th century gave a new speed to the freedom movement and the third decade of this 21st century will give a new speed to the development journey of the country. There has been a rapid increase in the number of IIT, IIM, NIT, and AIIMS colleges in the last few years. These institutes are becoming the building blocks of New India," PM Modi further added.

He also added that the global recognition of Indian Universities has increased. In 2014, a total of 12 Indian universities made it to the QS World University Rankings but it has now increased to 45. “To improve the quality of educational institutes, we are working continuously. There were around 100 startups in India before 2014, today the number has crossed 1 lakh," Modi added.

While the education minister said that with the completion of 100 years of DU, our responsibility has increased. “National Education Policy (NEP) was implemented under the Prime Minister’s leadership. I congratulate DU for implementing NEP fully in the last 3 years," he said.

PM Modi also laid the foundation stone of three buildings of DU. These buildings are for the faculty of technology (North Campus), a computer centre, and an academic block to be built in Maurice Naga. The seven-storeyed buildings will have state-of-the-art infrastructure. The construction work of these buildings will be completed in the next two years.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone of Delhi University Computer Centre and the building of ‘Faculty of Technology’, and of the Academic Block of Delhi University. pic.twitter.com/3fy16JmdSa— ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2023

DU is set to begin BTech course from the upcoming academic session with a capacity of 360 students. The building for the faculty of technology will meet their needs. The admissions for the BTech courses will be done via JEE Main 2023 scores. The varsity will offer BTech degrees in computer science and engineering, electronics and communication engineering, and electrical engineering.

The Prime Minister will also release three ‘coffee table books’, including a logo book, which will contain the logos of various colleges and their mottos. One book will have activities planned for the whole year and the other will have our historical achievements, Prakash Singh, director of DU South Campus said.

To reach DU, PM Modi took the Delhi metro wherein he interacted with several youngsters. He took the metro from Lok Kalyan Marg station to Vishwa Vidyalaya station. Earlier, the PM had tweeted, “Looking forward to joining the University of Delhi’s centenary celebrations at 11 AM tomorrow, 30th June. As a premier centre of learning, DU has been nurturing talent and fostering intellectual growth for a century. Congratulations to the DU fraternity on this milestone."

— with input from agencies