Home » education-career » PM Modi Interacts With US Academicians To Strengthen Education Sector With Focus On Innovation
2-MIN READ

PM Modi Interacts With US Academicians To Strengthen Education Sector With Focus On Innovation

Curated By: Sheen Kachroo

News18.com

Last Updated: June 21, 2023, 11:59 IST

New Delhi, India

A statement shared by Ministry of External Affairs mentioned the possibilities of research collaboration, two way academic exchanges between India and US under the National Education Policy 2020 (Photo: Twitter/Narendra Modi)

In the interaction with PM Modi, the US academicians shared their views on how to strengthen education sector in India with a focus on skill and innovation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a four day visit to the United States. On his first day, PM Modi interacted with US academicians and discussed ways to collaborate on skill development and innovation in the country. Sharing the update on Twitter, PM Modi wrote “In New York City, held an extensive interaction with a group of academics. They shared their views on how to further strengthen the education sector in India with a focus on skills and innovation. I talked about the transformative potential of our National Education Policy."

On his first day in the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with these US academicians : Dr. Robert J Jones, Crop scientist, accomplished vocalist and Chancellor of the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign; Dr. Neeli Bendapudi, President of Pennsylvania State University; Dr. Pradeep Khosla, Chancellor, University of California, San Diego; Dr. Satish Tripathi, President of the University at Buffalo & Co-Chair of the Association of American Universities Task Force on Expanding US-India Universities Partnerships; Professor Jagmohan Raju, Professor of Marketing, Wharton School of Business, University of Pennsylvania; Dr. Madhav V. Rajan, Dean, Booth School of Business, University of Chicago; Professor Rattan Lal, Distinguished University Professor of Soil Science, Ohio State University; Dr. Anurag Mairal, Adjunct Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine, Stanford University & Faculty Fellow and Lead for Technology Innovation & Impact at Center for Innovation & Global Health, Stanford University

In the interaction, the US academicians shared their views on how to strengthen education sector in India with a focus on skill and innovation. PM Modi also discussed ways and roles of National Education Policy in the country. A statement shared by Ministry of External Affairs mentioned the possibilities of research collaboration, two way academic exchanges between India and US under the National Education Policy 2020. Further, these eminent scholars discussed the prospectus and future of educational sector in India.

PM Modi also met with essayist and Statistician Professor Nassim Nicholas Taleb. Prof. Nassim shared minutes of the meeting with news agency, ANI, “I connect with the Prime Minister. We sat down, he mentioned Antifragile, we spoke about bouncing back from adversity, and about central risk-taking. It was wonderful and I also commended India on the response to COVID and how India very efficiently dealt with it, particularly with the food, the distribution and all of that,"

About the Author
Sheen Kachroo
Sheen Kachroo covers Education and Careers on the News18 website. Apart from being a professional journalist, Sheen is an animal welfarist who activel...Read More
