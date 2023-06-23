CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » education-career » PM Modi to be Chief Guest at Valedictory Ceremony of DU's Centenary Celebrations
1-MIN READ

PM Modi to be Chief Guest at Valedictory Ceremony of DU's Centenary Celebrations

Published By: Sukanya Nandy

PTI

Last Updated: June 23, 2023, 10:16 IST

New Delhi, India

The inaugural ceremony of the celebrations was organised on May 1, 2022 (File Photo)

The valedictory ceremony will be organised at the multipurpose hall at Delhi University’s sports complex. The centenary celebrations were organised by the university throughout the last year

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at the valedictory ceremony of the University of Delhi’s centenary celebrations on June 30, the university announced on Thursday.

The public relations officer (PRO) of the university, Anoop Lather, said, ”Prime Minister Narendra Modiji will be the chief guest of the programme. Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will be the guest of honour.” The valedictory ceremony will be organised at the multipurpose hall at the university’s sports complex.

The University of Delhi was established on May 1, 1922.

The centenary celebrations were organised by the university throughout the last year.

The inaugural ceremony of the celebrations was organised on May 1, 2022. The then vice president M Venkaiah Naidu was the chief guest at the ceremony and Pradhan was the guest of honour. Several programmes were organised during the year-long centenary celebrations, the university said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
