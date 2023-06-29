PM Modi to Lay Foundation Stone of Three Buildings of Delhi University Tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of three buildings of Delhi University (DU) through video conference tomorrow, June 30. He will also release ‘Coffee Table’ books. These buildings are for the faculty of technology, a computer center, and an academic block. The seven-storeyed buildings will have state-of-the-art infrastructure. The PM will also be the chief guest at the valedictory ceremony of DU’s centenary celebrations tomorrow.

DU is set to begin BTech course from the upcoming academic session with a capacity of 360 students. The building for the faculty of technology will meet their needs. The admissions for the BTech courses will be done via JEE Main 2023 scores. The varsity will offer BTech degrees in computer science and engineering, electronics and communication engineering, and electrical engineering.

“The Prime Minister will be the chief guest at the closing ceremony of the centenary celebrations of Delhi University (DU) on June 30," University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh had said. The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of three new buildings through video conference. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will be present as the ‘honoured guest’ of the ceremony. The preparations for the event are in full swing.

PM Modi will also release three coffee table books including a logo book. He said that the three buildings for which the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone include the computer centre and faculty of technology (North Campus) and the academic block to be built in Maurice Nagar. The construction work of these buildings will be completed in the next two years. The Prime Minister will also release three ‘coffee table books’, including a logo book, which will contain the logos of various colleges and their mottos. One book will have activities planned for the whole year and the other will have our historical achievements, Prakash Singh, director of DU South Campus told PTI.